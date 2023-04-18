Sandwich city clerk requests temporarily suspending solicitor rules following recent hail damage

With Sandwich incurring hail damage following a recent storm, the city clerk is asking that the Sandwich City Council temporarily suspend its rules regarding contractors soliciting for hail damage work.

Sandwich City Clerk Denise Ii made the request during the April 17 Sandwich City Council meeting. She noted the city took such action following a hail storm in 2013 that caused extensive damage across the city.

As proposed, the companies would still be registering with the clerk and would still receive a solicitation permit, but a background check would not be done and there would be no permit fee.

“Back in 2013, Sandwich got hit pretty hard with hail damage,” she said. “At that time, most of the houses had to have roofs repaired. We were overwhelmed trying to meet the solicitor requirement, so at that time, the City Council chose to have a 90-day moratorium where all the roofers registered with me. They gave me a list of the workers and who would be going door to door. And we waived the solicitation fee and we waived the background check. I pulled my records from back then and we had 12 roofers register with us and we had no problems.”

Ii noted the city also sustained hail damage from a storm two weeks ago.

“It was not quite on the same level as it was in 2013, but I have had roofers coming in, trying to get solicitor permits,” she said. “I’m starting to get overwhelmed again, again not quite on the same level as in 2013. Even if they’re going door to door and hanging up a flier, by our ordinance, they do have to have a background check and a permit to solicit.”

“I would suggest that residents who have had damage or whatever check the Attorney General’s website so they’re not getting scammed and they know what to look for.” — Alderman Rich Robinson, Ward 1

She noted a background check can take anywhere from three days to six weeks before they “can hit the streets to even give you a quote if you’ve got any roof damage.”

Sandwich First Ward Alderman Rich Robinson said he was open to the idea.

“I’m not opposed to it because of the damage and everything,” he said. “I would suggest that residents who have had damage or whatever check the Attorney General’s website so they’re not getting scammed and they know what to look for.”

Other City Council members said they wouldn’t be in favor of changing the rules because of the chance of people getting scammed.

Sandwich City Attorney Cassandra Gottchalk said the City Council could not vote on the proposal because the item was not listed on the April 17 agenda for action.

“We would have to take action to implement a moratorium,” she said. “It’s definitely something we can consider in the future, if that’s something we want to do.”