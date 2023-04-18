Montgomery earns Tree City USA Distinction and Growth Award

The Arbor Day Foundation has named the village of Montgomery a 2022 Tree City USA to honor the village’s commitment to effective urban forest management.

The village received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and outstanding tree care.

“This is a great honor and reaffirms the importance of our commitment to forestry in our community. It has special meaning receiving notification a few weeks before our Arbor Day Tree Dedication,” said Ed Pfaff, municipal arborist for the village.

The village achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and hosting an Arbor Day observance event and proclamation.

This year the village’s Arbor Day observance will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the future site of the Village’s Arboretum Garden in front of the Montgomery Police Department, 10 Civic Center Ave. Pfaff and the public works staff dedicate an Illinois native tree to the area each year. This year’s tree is a Kentucky Coffeetree.

The Village Board invites the public to attend this year’s event. The first 50 to arrive will receive a free mature tree sapling for their yard.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation Chief Executive. “The trees planted and cared for by the Village of Montgomery ensure that generations enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time. Communities worldwide face issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, extreme heat and flooding. The Village of Montgomery is doing its part to address these challenges for residents now and in the future. More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

More information on the Village’s Arbor Day Tree Dedication and Sapling Giveaway event on April 29 is available online at montgomeryil.org or on the Village’s social media pages.