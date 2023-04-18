‘How can we thank all the people?’: Ice cream fundraiser benefits Yorkville family left homeless by fire

It was after midnight on the morning of March 31, when Jimmy and Amanda Herbert woke up to fire alarms blaring in their home at 1291 Clearwater Drive in Yorkville’s Heartland Circle subdivision.

“The house was filled with smoke,” Jimmy remembered.

He and his wife Amanda, who had had surgery on her foot two weeks prior and who was still using a crutch, found their two daughters, Kendall, 7, and Kennedy, 4, standing in the upstairs hallway.

“We told them they had to get out, fast. When we got downstairs, I looked out the window and the porch was on fire,” Jimmy said.

The fire spread through the whole front of the house and the second floor, and went through all of the attics. The house was basically destroyed, leaving the Herberts homeless and with few possessions.

They recently moved into a townhome, where Jimmy says they will probably live for the next year while their house is being rebuilt. So far, they have only been able to retrieve a handful of their possessions. Even their car was damaged when the garage roof caved in on it, and that, too, is being evaluated for damage by insurance agents.

“We still don’t know what caused the fire,” Jimmy said.

But what they do know is that their community cares about them. Beginning with the firemen who rescued their dog, to the neighbors who immediately took the Herbert family into their homes, to Robyn Sutcliff, owner of Foxy’s Ice Cream, 131 East Hydraulic in Yorkville, who decided to hold a fundraiser for the family.

“My employee, Casey Hettinger, came in and said the family she used to babysit for had a fire,” Sutcliff said. “I just thought, ‘What can I do?’ I do fundraisers for schools and non-profits but I’ve never done one for a family.”

Sutcliff quickly put the event together, deciding to hold an Ice Cream Night on Good Friday, April 7, from 3 to 8 p.m. at her Riverfront Park ice cream store.

“I built a Facebook page. It went viral,” Sutcliff said. “We had more than 500 people donate. We put out a cash donation plate that took in $570 and we sold ice cream that brought in another $1,167. There were people everywhere. The weather was beautiful. It worked out good. Everyone was just very generous. Some people actually called in and ordered ice cream online. It was just a great experience.”

Amanda said her daughter Kendall had been sad right after the fire because she thought the Easter Bunny wouldn’t be able to find them because they didn’t have a house. But ice cream at Foxy’s and the event cheered her up.

“It was really heartwarming,” Amanda said. “How can we thank all the people? We are overwhelmed and in awe of all the support.”