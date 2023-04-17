Wilmington man facing felony charge in burglary of Boulder Hill home

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Wilmington man with felony residential burglary in connection with the theft of items from a Boulder Hill home.

In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jeffrey Henderson, 42, of the 0-1000 block of North Washington Street.

The sheriff’s office said the events that led to Henderson’s arrest began Feb. 15 when they responded to a report of a residential burglary that had occurred at a home in the 0-100 block of Sonora Drive in Boulder Hill.

“The complainant reported several items missing from the home following a visit from a contractor who had been hired to perform a service at the home,” the sheriff’s office said.

The state’s attorney’s office charged Henderson with one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, March 28. Henderson was taken into custody on a warrant Friday in Will County.

The sheriff’s office said Henderson has since posted bond and been released pending his next court appearance.

The sheriff’s office said they would like to remind citizens to call Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999 to report any information regarding a fugitive’s whereabouts. Callers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if the information leads to the apprehension of a fugitive. Residents may also visit the Kendall County Facebook “Fugitive Fridays” for the fugitive of the week.