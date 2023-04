Oswegoland Park District planning kite fly, poetry in the park events April 22, 23

April is National Kite Month and National Poetry Month, so the Oswegoland Park District is doubling down on free events to celebrate.

Look to the skies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, as the professionals from Chicago Kite/Kite Harbor will be out at Prairie Point Community Park, 4120 Plainfield Road in Oswego, with their show kites, stunt kites and more. Bring your own kite to fly in the community kite fly areas.

New this year, the Oswego Country Market is hosting a Spring Market at Prairie Point Community Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A selection of vendors will be there with produce, cheese, soaps, nuts, sweet treats, hot sauce and more.

On Sunday, April 23, the park district is partnering with creative writers from Oswego High School and Oswego East High School and the Oswego Public Library District to provide Pop Up Poetry in the Park at Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St. in Oswego, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy the poetry walk and read poetry written by students, Chalk the Walk with original lines and take a bit of inspiration from the Poet-Trees.

For questions about these events, contact Cori Veverka, Cultural Arts Supervisor at the Oswegoland Park District, at cveverka@oswegolandpd.org or 630-554-4433.