Kendall County 4-H youth raise nearly $1,500 for Habitat for Humanity

This winter, the Kendall County 4-H Teen Federation organized its annual “Bowl 4 Charity” fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity, raising $1,485 for the organization.

The event was hosted at PINZ in Yorkville and 52 4-H members from 13 4-H Clubs joined the effort. The 4-H teen leaders also plan to work on a local Habitat for Humanity house this summer to see first-hand how the funds help and to get hands-on experience working with the program.

All youth attending the fundraiser received a swag bag and a prize. The top fundraising youth also received a special prize basket. Event supporters and/or prize donors included: Heartland Bank and Trust Company, PINZ Entertainment Center, Raining Cats and Dogs and Chick-fil-A of Oswego, as well as local 4-H families.

Teens serve community with seasonal efforts

In March, the 4-H Teen Federation group volunteered at Northern Illinois Food Bank, packing 8,484 pounds of food and preparing 7,070 cans of vegetables to be distributed to local families.

Throughout the year, this small-but-mighty group of 4-H teen leaders plan and participate in community service projects, including helping with 4-H Achievement Night in November, teaching the holiday workshop in December and facilitating youth activities at the Spring at the Farm event at Dickson-Murst Farm in May.

Current 4-H Teen Federation members include: Alexa Del Toro of Plano, Sofie Heidrich of Oswego, Tawney Kellogg of Oswego, Abi Munar of Plano, Natalie Nelson of Sheridan, Scarlett Parcels of Aurora, Annie Ralston of Yorkville and Nathanael Vickery of Bristol.

Learn more about 4-H at go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.