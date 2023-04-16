Yorkville church accepting donations for spring rummage sale

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will be taking donations of clean, usable items in good condition for its spring rummage and bake sale set for April 28 and 29.

Donations will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 23 and 24 at the church, 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville.

Items not accepted for donation include large furniture, electronics, infant car and/or booster seats, mattresses and cribs. A donation form is available for tax purposes.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Kendall County area.

For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.