Softball: Newark, Kodi Rizzo shut down Seneca

NEWARK – Most Class 1A softball teams would be happy to have just one quality pitcher.
Newark – ranked No. 2 in the Illinois Coaches Association 1A poll – possesses three top-flight hurlers in seniors Kaitlyn Schofield and Taylor Kruser along with junior Kodi Rizzo.
It was Rizzo’s turn to shine in the circle Saturday afternoon versus a rock-solid contingent from Seneca.
Rizzo went the distance throwing seven innings, allowing just one run and three hits while striking out 12 and walking one to lead the Norsemen to a 4-1 victory over the Irish at the Newark Middle School diamond.
The right-hander threw 77 pitches, 54 of which were strikes to up her record to 4-0 and Newark’s to a perfect 14-0.
She also played a pivotal role in Newark’s rally in the bottom of the sixth where the Norsemen scored all of their runs to earn the triumph.
“My job out there is to pitch to my spots and I knew if they hit it my defense had my back,” Rizzo said. “My changeup was working pretty well and once we got all those runs in the sixth, I knew I’d be able to close the game out.”
Newark coach Tim Schofield agreed with Rizzo.
“We haven’t stretched Kodi too far in her pitch count so far this year, but when I found out she was at 69 going into the seventh inning I knew she’d be fine,” the Norsemen’s skipper said. “Seneca’s a very good team and really put us to the test today.”
Rizzo dueled it out with Irish freshman starting pitcher Tessa Krull (4 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 5 K) and freshman reliever Cam Stecken (2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 K) throughout the proceedings as she struck out the Seneca side in the third and the fifth innings allowing just one hit as the two teams entered the sixth locked in a scoreless battle.
But the Irish (11-2) would touch Rizzo with her only blemish on her stingy pitching line in the top of the frame.
With one out, senior Kennedy Hartwig singled to right field. Sophomore Alyssa Zellers then laid down a nifty sacrifice bunt that moved Hartwig to second base. Junior Sam Vandevelde then stroked an RBI single to right that plated Hartwig as the Irish drew first blood.
“We were happy to score the first run, but Newark’s a very experienced ballclub and they went to state last year for a reason with a bunch of girls back this season,” Seneca coach and former Newark softball bench boss Brian Holman said. “Their pitchers are very good and today she (Rizzo) threw strikes with some nice pitches and I give her a lot of credit. We did everything right until the bottom of the sixth where an error cost us runs and against high level competition like Newark errors just can’t happen because they’ll take full advantage of any mistake.”
The Norsemen did just that.
Kruser led off with a single to right off Stecken. Rizzo then laid down a bunt that was misplayed on the Irish infield that allowed Kruser to go to third and Rizzo safe at first base. Rizzo then stole second before Kaitlyn Schofield blistered a line-drive two-run single into center off Krull who Holman decided to bring back in the circle in lieu of Stecken moments earlier that put Newark up 2-1.
“I just went in there and went after the first pitch I saw,” Kaitlyn Schofield said. “I hit it pretty hard and we were able to get the lead.”
Then with two out, senior Bre Dixon belted her team-leading sixth homer of the season to left off Krull to put the Norsemen on top 4-1.
“I just tried to be patient on a 2-0 count and the pitch was just where I wanted it,” Dixon said. “So I knew from there Kodi would get us the win because she was pitching so well all day.”
Rizzo then sat down the Irish in order in the top of the seventh including her 12th strikeout to end the game with a wicked change-up.
“It was a great way to finish things out after a great rally,” Rizzo said. “We’re still undefeated and I believe we’ve only started what can be another amazing season for us.”