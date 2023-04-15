Yorkville Garden Club makes donation to library

Members of the Yorkville Garden Club recently presented a check to the Yorkville Public Library. Funds from the donation will be used for community programs and encourage the love of nature and its benefits to all of us. The Yorkville Garden Club was dissolved in 2022, but wanted to make sure that the remainder of its funds went toward future programs for the community.

The Yorkville Garden Club was established in 1995 and played an important role in its efforts to bring garden related programs to the community and help beautify the downtown Yorkville area. The club hosted many years of garden walks, highlighting some of the loveliest gardens in our community. It also provided scholarships for local students interested in careers in horticulture.