April 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Yorkville Garden Club makes donation to library

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured from left are Jean Birch, Yorkville Garden Club vice president; Sandy Lindblom, Yorkville Garden Club treasurer; Mike Curtis, Yorkville Public LIbrary director of Adult Services; Shelley Augustine, Yorkville Public Library director; and Linda Stephens, Yorkville Garden Club president. (photo provided by the Yorkville Garden Club)

Members of the Yorkville Garden Club recently presented a check to the Yorkville Public Library. Funds from the donation will be used for community programs and encourage the love of nature and its benefits to all of us. The Yorkville Garden Club was dissolved in 2022, but wanted to make sure that the remainder of its funds went toward future programs for the community.

The Yorkville Garden Club was established in 1995 and played an important role in its efforts to bring garden related programs to the community and help beautify the downtown Yorkville area. The club hosted many years of garden walks, highlighting some of the loveliest gardens in our community. It also provided scholarships for local students interested in careers in horticulture.