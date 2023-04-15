Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, April 14: Yorkville girls, boys sweep Matt Wulf Invitational titles

TRACK AND FIELD
Yorkville’s Matt Wulf Invitational
Yorkville swept both the girls and the boys championship of the Matt Wulf Invitational, with the girls beating out runner-up Rockford Guilford 195.5-146.5 and the boys edging Oswego East 152-146.5.
Yorkville first-place finishers on the girls side included Alex Stewart in the 800 (2:24.98), Ashley Schraeder in the 1,600 (5:29.92), the 4x800 relay (10:06.41), Courtney Clabough in the shot put (12.09 meters) and discus (36.05 meters), Cassidy Madden in the high jump (1.52 meters), Mia Boule in the pole vault (3.65 meters) and Cassia Bonga in the triple jump (10.68 meters).
Yorkville wins on the boys side included Josh Pugh in the 200 (22.58) and 400 (49.25), Owen Horeni in the 800 (1:56.34), Ryan Rotramel in the 3,200 (10:08.30), Dominic Vashkelis-Benson in the shot put (14.80 meters) and discus (44.57 meters) and Taelor Clements in the high jump (1.88 meters).
Oswego East had wins from Parker Nold in the 1,600 (4:25.51), the 4x800 relay (8:22.47) and Noah DeMarco in the pole vault (3.73 meters).
BASEBALL
Sandwich 7, La Salle-Peru 6
Tyler Lissman doubled in Dino Barbanente and Austin Marks with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, as the Indians (6-6, 1-4 Interstate 8 Conference) scored three runs in the 10th for the walk-off win to snap a six-game losing streak. Lissman was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored and struck out seven over eight innings on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits. Marks was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Indian Creek 6, Newark 5
Indian Creek handed Newark its first conference loss in two years. Joe Martin struck out seven over 2.2 innings for Newark. Landon Begovac, Reibel, and Martin each managed multiple hits for Newark.
Sycamore 10, Plano 0
Matthew Rosado pitched Sycamore to victory, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out five and walking one. One walk away from a perfect game
SOFTBALL
Newark 9, Indian Creek 1
Ryan Williams and Bre Dixon each homered and drove in three runs and Kaitlyn Schofield struck out 16 in a three-hitter for Newark.
BOYS TENNIS
Oswego 7, Oswego East 0
Barry King, Collin Pope and Sam Mongangu won singles matches in straight sets, and Payton Cardamone/Griffin Olson, Avery Kincaid/Kaleb Pope, Jack Wentzell/Reyhan Tanovic and Elijah Tsang/Henry Nelson won doubles matches for Oswego.