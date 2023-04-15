Plano library lists upcoming April programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Library Road Trip: ends Sunday, April 30. Patrons of participating libraries can pick up a Library Road Trip passport at any participating library and receive a souvenir gift and a stamp on their passport. Take passports to other participating libraries to receive additional stamps and souvenirs, while supplies last. Passports must be turned in to their home library on or before April 30 to be entered in a drawing for a grand prize gift basket.

Adult programs

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, April 13 and 27, 6:30 to 8 p.m., meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, April 15, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Meeting Room. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: Tuesday, April 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be at the library to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class: Tuesday, April 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m.Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project of Simple Strip Cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to high school students, adults and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club: Wednesday, April 19, 3:30 tp 4:30 p.m. “Emma” by Jane Austen will be discussed. The book for May will be “All Creatures Great and Small” by James Herriot. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, April 24, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. You’ll leave with a completed work of art. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Home-school Families Meetup: Tuesdays, April 25 and May 9, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Meeting Room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Medicare Basics: Tuesday, April 25, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. or 6 to 7:15 p.m. An overview of Medicare coverage, a review of Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage Plans, tips to protect your savings from out-of-pocket expenses, and help to determine which Part D drug plan best fits your needs.

Crafts to Go Kits: Strawberry acorn magnets available Monday, May 1. Free craft kits for high school students and adults on a first come, first served, while supplies last.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Preschool Storytime: Mondays, April 17 and 24, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Rhyme Time: Wednesdays, April 19 and 26, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Rhyme! Read! Move!: Tuesday, April 18, 6 to 6:45 p.m. For independent children ages 5-7, without an adult. Join us as we have fun with rhymes, musical instruments and stories. Registration required.

Music & Movement: Tuesday, May 2, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m. For children ages 0-6, with an adult. Join us for some of our favorite music and movement activities. Kids and parents will get to play simple musical instruments, dance with scarves and more. Registration required.