The free Plano Food Pantry will be open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. All in need are welcome to walk or drive through the location at First Lutheran Church in Plano, 200 N. Center St.

Fresh fruit, vegetables, bread items, frozen meat, canned goods and more will be available.

Bring your food pantry card if you have one. Staff will issue cards to anyone needing one.