Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, April 13: Madi Reeves’ 14-strikeout one-hitter powers Yorkville past West Aurora

SOFTBALL
Yorkville 3, West Aurora 1
Madi Reeves (8-1) struck out 14 in a one-hitter, and Katlyn Schraeder’s RBI single highlighted a two-run third inning for the Foxes. Sara Ebner earlier had an RBI single and Kaitlyn Roberts robbed Alyssa Perkins of a hit in the sixth inning for Yorkville (11-1, 2-0 Southwest Prairie West).
Yorkville Christian 10, Earlville 1
Grace Allgood struck out 18 in a one-hitter and had two hits at the plate, and Kaelia Fox went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and three RBIs for the Mustangs. Sydney Baze added two hits, Laura Brancati hit a double and Sara Segarra added one hit.
Plainfield North 9, Oswego 8
Cori Kennedy had three home runs and six RBIs to lead the Panthers’ 14-hit attack, but Plainfield North’s Natalia Lesnicki hit a walk-off homer.
Oswego’s Jaelynn Anthony added a homer of her own and Kiyah Chavez, Marissa Moffett and Rikka Ludvigson each had doubles for Oswego (8-3).
Sycamore 12, Sandwich 2
Alexis Sexton went 2-for-3 at the plate and Aubrey Cyr struck out five for Sandwich (6-6, 1-4 Interstate 8 Conference).
BASEBALL
Oswego 10, Joliet Central 3
Cade Duffin had a double, run scored, three RBIs and walked three times, and the Panthers scored the tying run in the fifth, and added a run in the sixth and six in the seventh to blow open the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover game in Joliet. Troy Vosburgh scored three runs and Ethan Valles scored twice for Oswego.
Eddie Scaccia struck out five in two shutout innings of relief to get the win.
Gardner South Wilmington 6, Plano 5
The Reapers rallied from a four-run deficit but three errors led to three unearned runs. Rylan Aguirre was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Jake Decker was 2-for-4 with a triple, run scored and an RBI for Plano (3-11).
Plainfield South 18, Yorkville 3
The host Cougars scored five runs in the second inning, nine in the third and four in the fourth, taking advantage of eight Yorkville errors. Jackson Roberts went 2-for-2 with a run scored for Yorkville (6-6).
Coal City 7, Newark 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 3, Plainfield East 1
Anna Johnson scored two goals and Gilly Young added a goal for Oswego.
Mendota 2, Plano 1
Hailey Shatters scored a goal assisted by Jizel Guillen in the 52nd minute and Ryenn Foote had seven saves in goal for Plano (0-9).
“We were missing three starters due to illness and injury tonight so that hurt our strength on the field and our bench was much smaller tonight. However, after being down by one at halftime, it was great to see us battle back and tie the match,” Plano coach Ben Sperry said. “Mendota was able to send a floater toward goal late in the second half that dropped in our net to give them the win. Proud of our girls hustle tonight. We need to take the weekend to rest up and recovery from some of our injuries.”
BOYS TENNIS
Oswego 7, Minooka 0
Barry King, Collin Pope and Sam Mongangu won singles matches in straight sets and Payton Cardamone/Griffin Olson, Avery Kincaid/Kaleb Pope, Jack Wentzell/Reyhan Tanovic and Henry Nelson/Elijah Tsang won doubles matches in straight sets for Oswego.
Plainfield North 4, Oswego East 3
Julian Nino won his match at No. 3 singles for Oswego East, Arjun Ramesh and Andrew Koutsogiannis won in three sets at No. 1 doubles and Luke Exner and Cameron Riggi won in three sets at No. 3 doubles.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Oswego East d. Joliet West 25-18, 25-23