Yorkville police reports / April 7- 13, 2023

Information in the April 13, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Driving under the influence

Wendy R. Hetzel, 49, of the 9000 block of Lisbon Road, Yorkville, was charged with driving under the influence at 12:49 p.m. April 3 at the intersection of Eldamain Road and Route 71.

Police received reports of a vehicle starting and stopping in the roadway, and an off-duty Yorkville police sergeant observed the vehicle make an improper turn at the intersection, with the driver slumped behind the wheel.

Man charged with no valid license

Lashawn Williams, 34, of the 500 block of Valentine Way in Oswego, was charged with no valid driver’s license at 1:14 p.m. April 5 after a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 47 and West Main Street. He was cited and released at the scene.

Driving on revoked license charged

Anita Henry, 26, of the 1400 block of Orchid Street in Yorkville, was charged with driving while license revoked at 12:23 p.m. April 8 at the intersection of Route 126 and Prairie Crossing Drive.

Police said officers observed a vehicle with prior knowledge that the registered owner’s Illinois driver’s license had been revoked. After a traffic stop Henry was cited and the vehicle towed.

Vehicle travels off road; leads to DUI charge

Vanessa Mata, 28, of the 900 block of Oak Street in West Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence and illegal transportation of alcohol at 5:18 p.m. April 8 in the area of Route 71 and Country Hills Drive. Police responded to the scene for a vehicle that had driven off the roadway and into a field before coming to rest in a ditch.