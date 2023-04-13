Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, April 12: Newark baseball, softball win

BASEBALL

Newark 8, Indian Creek 4

The Norsemen (5-8, 4-0 Little Ten Conference) took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning. Payton Wills and Jake Kruser had RBI singles, Cole Reibel reached on a dropped third strike and Joe Martin doubled in a run. Kruser was the winning pitcher, striking out six over 6.1 innings.

Ottawa 15, Plano 0

Kaden Aguirre, Josh Stellwagen, Jason Phillips and Jose Barraza all had one hit for Plano (3-10, 1-3 Interstate 8 Conference)

Rochelle 17, Sandwich 7

The Hubs took advantage of five Sandwich errors and blew open their Interstate 8 Conference game with a seven-run sixth inning. Chris Barbor went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and a run scored and Hunter Pavia was 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Sandwich. Chance Lange was 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.

SOFTBALL

Newark 13, Indian Creek 4

Tegan Kruser was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI, Peyton Wohead was 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Danica Peshia was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for Newark. Kodi Rizzo struck out six over four shutout innings.

Ottawa 15, Sandwich 4

Breanna Sexton was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Lily Geltz 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Sandwich (6-5, 1-3).

GIRLS SOCCER

Rochelle 8, Plano 2

Diana Toxqui and Itzel Benitez scored goals, Alexa Diaz had an assist and Ryenn Foote had 16 saves in goal for Plano.

GIRLS TENNIS

Oswego 7, Geneva 0

Oswego’s Barry King, Collin Pope and Sam Mongangu won singles matches and Payton Cardamone/Griffin Olson, Avery Kincaid/Kaleb Pope, Jack Wentzell/Reyhan Tanovic and Henry Nelson/Elijah Tsang won doubles matches for Oswego.