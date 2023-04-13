April 13, 2023
Plano police reports / April 7-13, 2023

Information in the April 13, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Juvenile driver cited

Plano police ticketed a juvenile driver at 7:23 p.m. April 10 at Eldamain Road and Hoffman Street. Police said the juvenile was cited for aggravated speeding, 71 mph in a 45 mph zone, and given a notice to appear in court.

Speeding, license violation

Plano police ticketed Jesse Bush, 20, of the 900 block of Daniel Street, Plano, at 7:59 p.m. April 10 after a traffic stop at Little Rock and Creek roads. Police said Bush was cited for speeding and driving while license suspended. He was given a notice to appear in court.

DUI arrest on Route 34

Plano police arrested Adan Elizondo, 37, of the 400 block of East Lee Street, Plano, while responding to a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at 2:39 a.m. April 8 on Route 34 at Lew Street. Police said Elizondo was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. He later posted bond and was released pending a May 30 court appearance.

Domestic battery arrest

Plano police arrested Cornell Hutchins, 27, of the 800 block of West Route 34, Plano, at 3:28 a.m. April 6 at his residence on charges of domestic battery. Police said Hutchins was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for a bond call.

Two citations issued

Plano police ticketed Cainan Pottinger, 23, of the 400 block of North Ash Street, Sandwich, after a traffic stop at 9:03 p.m. April 5 on Route 34 at Little Rock Road for improper use of registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Warrant arrest

Plano police arrested Dianee Cline, 20, of the 0-10 block of North Ben Street, Plano, after a traffic stop at 4:18 p.m. April 5 on Route 34 at Little Rock Road. Police said Cline was transported to the police station where officers determined she was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Police said Cline was able to post bond and was released after being given a court date.