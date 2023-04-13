Oswego SD308 OKs $2.6 million in contracts to rebuild tennis courts, running tracks at district high schools

OSWEGO – The Oswego SD308 Board of Education has approved two contracts totaling nearly $2.6 million to reconstruct the tennis courts and running tracks at both the district’s high schools.

The board voted April 11 to award a $1.6 million contract to Abby Paving of Aurora to rebuild the 12 tennis courts Oswego High School as well as the dozen courts at Oswego East High School.

In addition, the board approved a contract for $952,000 with Schroeder Asphalt Services of Huntley to handle outdoor running track projects.

The tennis courts and tracks at both schools are in such poor condition that officials have been concerned about the safety of students using them.

District 308 Director of Operations William Queen told the school board March 20 that half the tennis courts cannot be used and the remainder are barely serviceable.

The tracks at the two high schools are in such bad shape that a recent assessment advised school officials that the running surfaces would not be usable for competition in the coming school year, Queen said.

Last resurfaced in 2013, the tracks have received no major renovation in more than 20 years.

Work on both projects is to get underway when school lets out.