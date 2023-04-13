Oswego police reports / April 7-13, 2023

Information in the April 13, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Xoc B. Kha, 40, of the 700 block of Lucky Court, Oswego, at 1:39 a.m. April 10 at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. Kha was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

Retail theft arrest

Oswego police arrested Ethel H. Julien, 58, of the 1500 block of North Parkside Avenue, Chicago, on a charge of retail theft at 12:02 p.m. April 7 at a store in the 2300 block of Route 34.

Theft investigation underway

Oswego police are investigating a theft that was reported at 7:56 p.m. April 7 at a retail store on Douglas Road.

Fraud report taken

Oswego police took a fraud report April 7 in which the victim told officers that they had sent money to buy a puppy on Venmo and did not receive it.

Luring of a minor reported

Oswego police are investigating a report of a luring of a minor they took at 5:10 p.m. April 8 in the 2300 block of Route 34.

Retail theft reported

Oswego police are investigating a report of a theft they took at 9:23 p.m. April 8 at a retail store in the 2300 block of Route 34.