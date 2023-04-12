Yorkville student arrested on felony disorderly conduct charge in connection with social media threat

Yorkville police arrested a Yorkville Middle School student Tuesday afternoon on a charge of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening another student on social media.

In a statement, police said school administrators notified them at 12:49 p.m. that a student was threatening another student through social media communications.

Police said the department’s School Resource Officer was immediately notified and conducted an investigation with school administrators.

“During the investigation police learned that the offender threatened another student via social media that included a photograph displaying a weapon. Yorkville police and YMS administration were able to immediately confirm no weapon was in the offender’s possession or on school grounds. Yorkville police verified the offender does not have access to a weapon,” police said.

Police said the alleged offender was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles.

Police said they believe the incident was isolated.

“The safety of all students and staff is a priority of both the Yorkville School District and police department. We would like to thank the concerned individuals who came forward and reported this incident,” police said.