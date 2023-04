A Yorkville man is accused of injuring a household member with a knife during an argument at his home the evening of April 11.

Timothy B. Fay, 34, of the 2000 block of Ingemunson Lane, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Injuries sustained by the victim were non-life threatening, police said.

Fay was taken into custody by the Yorkville Police Department without incident. He was booked in to the Kendall County jail and was awaiting a bond hearing April 12.