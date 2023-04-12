Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, April 11: Cori Kennedy homer highlights Oswego softball’s run-rule win

SOFTBALL
Oswego 15, Minooka 3
Cori Kennedy was 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and three runs scored and Kiyah Chavez 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored for Oswego (8-2), which banged out 17 hits in the run-rule win. Maddie Hernandez added a triple. Winning pitcher Aubriella Garza struck out four and helped her cause with three hits, including a double.
BASEBALL
Oswego 12, Plainfield East 1
Trey Hernandez was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Panthers, who scored five runs in the first inning and six in the third. Cade Duffin was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Noah Mottet struck out two and allowed just two hits over five innings to get the win.
Yorkville Christian 17, Serena 4
Bryce Edwards, Reese Seng, Cody Hazzard and Jess Seaton each had three of the Mustangs’ 14 hits in Yorkville Christian’s third straight win. Tyler Schroedle picked up the win on the mound, striking out five over four innings.
Joliet West 16, Yorkville 0
The visiting Tigers tagged the Foxes (6-5) for eight runs in the first inning of the five-inning win. Angelo Spoto was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs for Joliet West.
BOYS TENNIS
Oswego 7, Plainfield North 0
Barry King, Collin Pope and Sam Mongangu won singles matches and Payton Cardamone/Griffin Olson, Avery Kincaid/Kaleb Pope, Jack Wentzell/Reyhan Tanovic and Henry Nelson/Elijah Tsang won doubles matches for Oswego.
TRACK AND FIELD
Yorkville Christian
The Yorkville Christian track and field team competed at Seneca. Freshman Nate Fosco placed third in the 100 with a time of 12.39, fifth in the long jump at 5.49 meters and fifth in the 200 with a time of 25.05 seconds. Freshman Gus Hauser placed fifth in the pole vault with a jump of 2.44 meters. Sophomore Tiras Lombardo placed fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:26
Senior Jeremy Loomis broke two school records in the 110 hurdles placing fifth with a time of 19.14 and fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.23 seconds.
For the girls side, Paige Gillman placed fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 1:00.92 seconds.