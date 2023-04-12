New Montgomery police officer sworn-in

MONTGOMERY - As his family, a large contingent of Montgomery police officers and the Village Board looked on Monday evening, April 10, at Village Hall, Kevin J. Karner was sworn-in as a village police officer.

Village Trustee Theresa Sperling, acting as village president pro-tem in the absence of Matt Brolley, administered the oath.

Prior to the brief ceremony, Village Police Chief Phil Smith told the audience that before coming to Montgomery, Karner has worked the past year and one-half for the Melrose Police Department. Prior to becoming a police officer, Karner was a personal trainer and fitness coach.

A native of south suburban Homewood, Karner graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School and then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in exercise science at Monmouth College. While at Monmouth, Karner played football for four years.