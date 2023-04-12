Corneils takes place early on Yorkville City Council; fills vacant Ward 4 seat

YORKVILLE – Unofficial election totals show that Rusty Corneils was the winner in the Yorkville City Council Ward 4 aldermanic contest, but he has already taken his seat ahead of the votes being certified.

Mayor John Purcell appointed Corneils a few weeks early at the April 11 council meeting, filling the Ward 4 seat left vacant after Jason Peterson was elected to the Kendall County Board in last November’s general election.

Former state Rep. Keith Wheeler, a friend of the family, administered the oath of office to Corneils.

In the April 4 consolidated election balloting, unofficial totals from the Kendall County Clerk’s office show Corneils received 295 votes to 240 for opponent Maryalice Lundquist.

“I’m excited to get to work,” said Corneils, a lifelong Yorkville resident who immediately took his place among the other seven aldermen.

“This is awesome. We have a full house now,” Purcell said.

Purcell had bumped up the swearing-in ceremony to the top of the council agenda and it all happened so fast that Corneils was already seated before Ward 3 Alderman Chris Funkhouser reminded the group that they needed to take a vote to confirm Purcell’s appointment. The vote was unanimous.

Funkhouser, the council’s senior alderman, appears to have been reelected in the recent election. Unofficial totals show Funkhouser with 265 votes to 156 for opponent Malanda Griffin.

Ward 1 Alderman Daniel Transier, Ward 2 Alderman Craig Soling and Purcell ran unopposed in the election.