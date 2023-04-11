Yorkville Boy Scout Troop 40 spaghetti fundraiser set for Friday

The Yorkville Boy Scouts of America Troop 40 will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7:30 p.m. this Friday, April 14, at American Legion Post 489, 9054 Veterans Parkway, Yorkville.

Everyone is invited to attend the fundraiser. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad and breadsticks.

The cost is $12 per person, $35 per family, $8 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children ages 5 and younger. Tickets will be available at the door the day of the event.

The scouts recently visited the Kendall County Community Food Pantry to donate dinner tickets enabling 31 families, 32 adults and 11 children in need to attend the spaghetti dinner.

“As part of the return of its popular spaghetti dinner fundraiser, it has been Troop 40′s tradition to donate tickets to families in need through the Kendall County Community Food Pantry,” Troop 40 Scoutmaster Gary Golinski said.

For information, visit yorkvilletroop40.org.