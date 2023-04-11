‘She will be missed tremendously’: Long-time Montgomery economic development director steps down

The Montgomery Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has announced that executive director Charlene Coulombe stepped away from her role with the agency on March 31 after almost 14 years of service.

“We are grateful for Charlene’s hard work and dedication. She will be missed tremendously,” MEDC Board President Suzette Murray said in a news release.

Coulombe brought in and recruited many businesses throughout her time with the MEDC. She supported community events, championed road improvements and assisted many new business owners in opening their doors in the village.

“Growth has been exponential during Char’s career; we are grateful for the impact she has had on the Montgomery community.” — Village President Matt Brolley

In 2015, she contributed to the sale of Montgomery Market Place to Food Market La Chiquita and several other Douglas Road investments. She was also instrumental in the 2017 annexation and development of the now Old Dominion Freight site. In addition, Coulombe played a significant role in the exit of Caterpillar property through its vacancy in 2017 and the purchase by Reich Brothers, LLC in 2020.

“Charlene came to this community to make it a better, more vibrant place, and that’s exactly what she did over her career. It won’t be the same without her,” said Jonathan Shedden, controller at Rush Copley Medical Center and treasurer of the MEDC Board. “Charlene never missed a chance to tout the opportunity and benefits of investment in Montgomery. As a result, she is often referring to Montgomery as a hidden gem.”

In August of 2009, when Coulombe arrived at the MEDC, the population of Montgomery was 15,673. The last 14 years have brought 34% population growth and added commerce. In 2009 the village collected $2.1 million in sales tax; this upcoming fiscal year, they are projecting $6.1 million.

“Growth has been exponential during Char’s career; we are grateful for the impact she has had on the Montgomery community,” said Village President Matt Brolley. “Montgomery is better today than when she arrived at the MEDC in 2009.”

The MEDC Board hosted a reception for Coulombe on April 11 at Poor Boy’s Pub in the village.

For more information about the Montgomery Economic Development Corporation, visit montgomery-illinois.org. The nonprofit 501c6, founded by the business leaders in the community, assists in guiding the village’s economic development initiatives to provide stability, growth, and diversification to the community.