Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, April 10: Oswego baseball, softball win big

BASEBALL
Oswego 14, Plainfield South 5
Troy Vosburgh was 4-for-5 with three doubles, six RBIs and two runs scored to pace Oswego’s 18-hit attack. Ethan Valles was 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs and Cade Duffin 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Yorkville 14, Plainfield Central 3
Kameron Yearsley went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Sebastian Westphal homered and scored two runs and Nate Harris was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored as the Foxes (6-4) pounded out 15 hits. Michael Dopart was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Simon Skroch struck out seven over four innings.
Rochelle 7, Sandwich 4
Rochelle scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally past Sandwich. Austin Marks was 2-for-3 with a homer, double, two RBIs and a run scored and Hunter Pavia was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Indians (5-5, 0-3 Interstate 8).
Ottawa 13, Plano 4
Kaden Aguirre was 2-for-3 with a homer, triple, four RBIs and a run scored for Plano (3-9, 1-2 Interstate 8). Rylan Aguirre was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
SOFTBALL
Oswego 13, Batavia 1
The Panthers (7-2) banged out 13 hits, highlighted by two doubles from Aubriella Garza, a triple by Rikka Ludvigson and a three-run home run by Kiyah Chavez. Jaelynn Anthony went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Marissa Moffett 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
Newark 9, Princeton 6
Kaitlyn Schofield went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Bre Dixon homered as part of Newark’s 14-hit attack. Taylor Kruser struck out 10 and Schofield six in relief.
La Salle-Peru 6, Sandwich 2
Breanna Sexton was 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored and Lily Geltz had a triple and two runs scored for Sandwich (6-4, 1-2 Interstate 8 Conference).
Walther Christian 3, Yorkville Christian 2
Grace Allgood struck out 16 and allowed just two hits, and went 2-for-3 with a triple, run scored and RBI for the Mustangs (2-2). Emma Schleining, Kaelia Fox and Ali Gajewski each had one hit for Yorkville Christian.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 1, Glenbard East 1
The Panthers beat the Rams in their second game of the Plainfield Classic. Anna Johnson scored the game’s lone goal and Amara Loghmani had the shutout in goal for Oswego.
Morris 3, Plano 0
Ryenne Foote had 22 saves in goal for Plano.
“Morris was a very solid team that could move the ball around well. We played a great game tonight working hard to read their play and containing them,” Plano coach Ben Sperry said. “It was more of a defensive game tonight for us but we have a few good offensive runs. I’m very proud of our girl’s tonight. At the end of the game we ran out of steam a bit and they were able to put a couple of goals away.”