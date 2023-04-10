Driving in downtown Oswego? Village warns motorists to expect temporary lane closures starting Monday

The village of Oswego is advising motorists driving on Route 34 (Washington Street) in the village’s downtown to expect intermittent lane closures starting Monday, April 10, as contractors install traffic signals at the intersections of Main Street and Harrison Street.

In addition to the signals, the project will include the installation of ADA-compliant pedestrian signals and improved pedestrian ramps. The new signals will also be interconnected with downtown railroad warning signals to provide better traffic flow.

Sidewalks at the intersections of Washington and Main streets and Washington and Harrison streets will also be temporarily impacted as construction progresses.

“Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution when walking or driving downtown and especially in the work zone,” village officials said in a statement.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.