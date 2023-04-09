Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ seeks donations for spring rummage sale

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will host its spring rummage and bake sale on April 28 and 29.

Donations of clean, usable items in good condition will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 23 and 24 at the church.

Items not accepted for donation include large furniture, electronics, infant car and/or booster seats, mattresses and cribs. A donation form is available for tax purposes.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Kendall County area.

The church is at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville, 2 blocks west of Route 47 and 2 blocks north of Route 34 in Yorkville.

For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.