April 09, 2023
Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ seeks donations for spring rummage sale

By Shaw Local News Network
June Davis sorts donations of jewelry and collectibles for the spring rummage and bake sale planned for April 28 and 29 at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ. (photo provided by Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will host its spring rummage and bake sale on April 28 and 29.

Donations of clean, usable items in good condition will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 23 and 24 at the church.

Items not accepted for donation include large furniture, electronics, infant car and/or booster seats, mattresses and cribs. A donation form is available for tax purposes.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Kendall County area.

The church is at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville, 2 blocks west of Route 47 and 2 blocks north of Route 34 in Yorkville.

For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.