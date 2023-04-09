April 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Sandwich ALR group presents check to Rolling Thunder

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured from left, seated, are Sandwich ALR President Bob Lawrence and Gary “Names” VandenBos of Rolling Thunder; standing, Al “Shadow” Miller (RT), Cliff Oleson, Linda Oleson, Mike Rennels, Henry Herbst, Sandy Lawrence, Bob Mauer, Sally Kolb, Bill Kolb and Jim “Snipe” Murray (RT). (photo provided by Sandwich American Legion Riders of Post 181)

The Sandwich American Legion Riders Post 181 presented a check for $1,800 to representatives from Rolling Thunder at the group’s March meeting. Rolling Thunder is a national veterans organization formed to publicize POW and MIA issues and provide support to other vets. Funds for this donation came from the “Bowl for Vets” event in January.

Membership in the American Legion Riders is open to members of the American Legion family. Contact Rider President Bob Lawrence at Flip55@comcast.net for more information.