Sandwich ALR group presents check to Rolling Thunder

The Sandwich American Legion Riders Post 181 presented a check for $1,800 to representatives from Rolling Thunder at the group’s March meeting. Rolling Thunder is a national veterans organization formed to publicize POW and MIA issues and provide support to other vets. Funds for this donation came from the “Bowl for Vets” event in January.

Membership in the American Legion Riders is open to members of the American Legion family. Contact Rider President Bob Lawrence at Flip55@comcast.net for more information.