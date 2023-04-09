Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, April 8: Eric Lewis walk-off hit gives Oswego East baseball sixth straight win

BASEBALL

Oswego East 11, Bolingbrook 10

Eric Lewis, 2-for-4 with two RBIs, had the walk-off hit as the Wolves won their sixth straight game. Andy Lewis and Mike Polubinski each had two doubles for Oswego East.

Yorkville 10, Morris 8

A six-run third inning allowed the Foxes (5-4) to dig out of an early 8-0 hole. Winning pitcher Kameron Yearsley struck out three in two innings of relief and went 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for Yorkville. Simon Skroch was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.

Putnam County 4, Newark 2

Joe Martin struck out 11 over five innings, allowing three runs on two hits, for Newark. Martin and Jake Kruser each managed a hit.

Parkview Christian 3, Hammond Academy of Science and Tech 2

Christian Mulder and Elijah Jacknick combined on a no-hitter, with Mulder striking out 13 over five innings, and Landon Malkowski’s run in the sixth inning was the game-winner for the Falcons. Jacknick came on in relief and took the victory as the ace surrendered zero runs on zero hits over two innings, striking out four with no walks.

Freeport 18, Sandwich 1

Hunter Pavia drove in the lone run for Sandwich (5-4).

SOFTBALL

Oswego East 8, Batavia 4

May Pasqualini went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a single, an RBI, and two runs scored for the Wolves (5-3). Ronnie Craft went 3-for-4 with two singles, a triple, two RBIs, and a run scored.

Yorkville 7, Lincoln-Way West 3

Madi Reeves struck out 16, Sara Ebner was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Katlyn Schraeder and Jensen Krantz both went 2-for-3 for the Foxes (9-1).

Newark 5, Geneseo 4

Kaitlyn Schofield was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Taylor Kruser was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Newark, who scored four runs in the sixth and the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Sandwich 9, St. Francis 5

Lily Geltz and Breanna Sexton each had inside-the-park home runs, Geltz driving in four runs, for Sandwich (6-3). Allison Olson and Jillian Ashley also had an RBI a piece.

Yorkville Christian 13, Westmont 0

Emma Schleining struck out 11 in a one-hitter and Grace Allgood was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Mustangs.

Plano 14, Westmont 4 (Friday result)

Winning pitcher Alyssa Dubinski struck out nine and went 2-for-3 at the plate for Plano.

GIRLS SOCCER

Yorkville 2, Plano 0

Ryenne Foote had 16 saves in goal for Plano.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Sandwich

Sandwich scored 133 points to take second behind Yorkville (198) at the La Salle-Peru Invitational. Sandwich’s Wyatt Miller won the 800 in a 2:00.50 PR, Dylan Young won the high jump (1.77 meters) and Jaedon Thompson won the long jump with a PR of 6.00 meters.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Plano

Plano’s Armoney Clay won the 100-meter dash, took second in the 200 and anchored the first-place 4x100 relay for Plano at Kaneland’s Jill Holmes Invite. The Reapers scored 89 points for sixth place out of seven teams. Kaylee Klatt was second in the 100 hurdles and ran on the 4x100 relay, Sasha Helfgott Waters was fourth in the pole vault and fifth in the triple jump, Julianna Olivier was second in the shot put and third in the discus, Alexa Sobiescyzk was fifth in the high jump and ran on the 4x100 relay and Luniah Gilford was fifth in the long jump and 400.