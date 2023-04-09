Hilltop Gardeners will meet at Oswego library April 13

The Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will meet Thursday, April 13, at the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego. The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time, followed by a program at 9:30 a.m.

“Ponds and Water Gardening” will be presented by Charlene Cebulski. She will share her expertise on backyard ponds, raising small and large koi and water gardening. Cebulski is a longtime member of the Midwest Pond and Koi Society.

There is no cost and the public is invited to attend. For information, call Debbie at 630-217-2943. Find the club on Facebook at Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.