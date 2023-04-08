Sandwich Public Library District announces April programs

The Sandwich Public Library District offers the following programs. All programs are free and open to the public, with registration required unless otherwise noted. For information, visit sandwichpld.org or call 815-786-8308.

Books & Balloons with Dr. Blair: April 8, 1 to 2 p.m. For ages 3 and up. Join Dr. Blair’s special story time where you’ll read, make balloon animals and learn all about being healthy. Registration is requested.

Story Time with Belle: April 22, 2 to 3 p.m. All ages welcome. Belle is traveling from her enchanted castle to the library to share her favorite story with you. Listen to a story and then meet this fairy tale princess.

Poetry Contest: April 1-30. April is National Poetry Month. Library patrons ages 7 and up are invited to enter a poem they’ve written in to the library’s month-long contest. Winners will be selected from each age group. Submissions must be typed. Entry forms will be available starting April 1 and must be turned in with the submitted poem. Winners will be voted on by library staff and selected within the first week of May. Winning poems will be framed and displayed in the library; winners will receive a writing journal.

Post-It Night: April 13, 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 11 and older. Post-Its are more than just disposable notes. Stop in to create some Post-It art and pass around Positive Post-Its.

Community Volunteer Fair: April 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Looking to get involved in the community? Here’s your chance. Trying to recruit new volunteers? We’ve got you covered. This open-house style event will allow organizations and individuals to connect, discovering how they can work together to make our community the best it can be. Organizations that would like to set up a booth can request a space by emailing jonesm@sandwichpld.org by Friday, April 21. Individuals who plan to attend can register by phone or in person at the library. Registration requested.

The Oddities Book Club: April 25, 6 p.m. This club features a genre-specific exploration into science fiction, fantasy and horror titles. The club meets quarterly on the fourth Tuesdays in April, July, October and January. Join us for our first meeting on April 25 as we discuss “The Cartographers” by Peng Sheperd.