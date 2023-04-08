ABATE promoting 2023 Summer Book

Open Roads ABATE (A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education) is sponsoring a summer book run, April 1-Sept. 30. The book run consists of 62 businesses, including bike dealers, bars and grills and places of interest, with most businesses located from Route 47 to the Mississippi River and Interstate 80 to the Wisconsin state line.

The object of a book run is for participants to travel and patronize all of the businesses, get the books stamped and then attend a post party Oct. 7, where the winners of the book run will be drawn. To qualify for the cash prizes, participants need 46 regular stamps and at least one bonus stop.

Donations for the book are $10 each, which includes dinner at the post party. Proceeds help fund ABATE safety and education programs.

To get a summer book, call Linda at 630-552-3828 or Sally at 815-791-3435.