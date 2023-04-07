Yorkville art teacher named employee of the year as Educational Foundation celebrates District Y115 schools

YORKVILLE – Grande Reserve Elementary School art teacher Lindsey Moss walked away with two trophies from the Yorkville Educational Foundation’s annual awards ceremony celebrating achievement in Yorkville School District Y115.

First, Moss was named Educator of the Year among grade school teachers and then from a group of four faculty award-winners was recognized as the district’s employee of the year for 2023 with the Golden Fox Award.

About 250 faculty, staff, parents and school district supporters gathered April 5 at the Whitetail Ridge Golf Club banquet hall for the Foundation’s “Fostering Our Future” awards.

Foundation President Alicia Lingane told the crowd that Moss is a teacher who makes her students feel important.

“Creativity, collaboration and innovation are core concepts practiced in Lindsey’s art room,” Lingane said. “Her room is a safe space where students with differing ability levels can take risks in creation.”

Joining Moss on stage were fellow three fellow award-winners, including Yorkville High School physics teacher Jessica Hellwig, who was named Educator of the Year for grades 7-12.

Early Childhood Center Coordinator Cory Mehnert was given the Support Staff of the Year honor, while Yorkville Intermediate School sixth-grade teacher Steven Beard received the Rookie of the Year award for certified educators who have been teaching less than five years.

Those nominated for the Educator of the Year award in the Early Childhood through sixth-grade category included Circle Center Grade School first-grade teacher Jana Guzaldo and Autumn Creek Elementary School special education teacher Amanda Landmeier.

Also nominated in the grade school category were Yorkville Intermediate School reading specialist Athena Legendre and Autumn Creek third-grade teacher Dawn Siebert.

For the grades 7-12 Educator of the Year honor, nominees included Yorkville High School English teacher Jamie Rominski, YHS choir teacher David Smith and YHS English teacher David Tabler.

Those nominated in the support staff category included Yorkville Grade School Principal Melinda Hafenrichter, Bristol Bay Elementary School custodian Kevin Killebrew and Yorkville Grade School secretary Tina Lindstrand.

Other support staff who were nominated included district administrative assistant Gloria Nirchi, Bristol Grade School custodian Maria Pina and Yorkville Middle School and Autumn Creek Elementary School occupational therapist Ryan Tyler.

Nominated for the Rookie of the Year award was Early Childhood Center teacher Brittney Farley.

The Foundation also presented its Spirit of the Fox award to Bristol Grade School Principal Victor Perez. Also nominated was Hoops for Hope volunteer Kim Wentsis.

A Project of the Year award went to Amanda Reveter, Tyra Houlne and Nicole Soloff for creation of the Sensory Support Library at Circle Center Grade School.

The Foundation further presented its Partner of the Year Award for volunteers and businesses that have shown a commitment to the school district. The winner was Kendall County Outdoor Nature Center Director Deanna Bazan.

Nominees included Mike Condon and Tony Weeks of the Noon Whistle Brewing and Flight Tasting Room & Bottle Shop, Kevin Brummel of KLA Productions, Joe Rand of the Yorkville Music Boosters and Mark Foster of Shaw Media.

Lingane said the Yorkville Educational Foundation has contributed more than $100,000 to District Y115.

“We invest in opportunities that support innovation, equity and one-of-a-kind experiences that allow students and staff to dream big,” Lingane said. “The 31 grants we’ve funded over the last five years have touched every school in the district.”