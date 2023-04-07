April 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Train Fun Run planned for April 8

By Shaw Local News Network
Sixteen people enjoyed a train fun run sponsored by Open Roads ABATE of IL Chapter on Oct. 15. Attendees boarded a train departing from Aurora to their first stop at the Sanctuary in Brookfield, second stop at The Garage in Berwyn, and third stop at Phil’s Bar and Grill in Brookfield. Pictured boarding the train in Aurora for a fun-filled day are Frank Lorang, Marty Lincoln, Art Figgins, Chuck Wiese, Jane Corneils, Trina, Sam Mataya, and Cliff Oleson in front with Pete Totzke, Julius Matolek, Brenda Figgins, Val Lincoln and Steve Gaw.

A train fun run sponsored by Open Roads ABATE of IL Chapter is planned for April 8. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Legendary Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Inc. Chapter Train Fun Run is planned for Saturday, April 8.

Sign-up will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Aurora Train Station, 233 N. Broadway St. The train leaves promptly at 10:20 a.m. Buy your train ticket at the station for $7 a person; there is a $3 a ticket surcharge for buying a ticket on the train. Donations are $5 for the event, with donations going to safety and education programs.

There are three stops that all offer something special for participants: new faces, same places, fun, friends, giveaways, T-shirts, coozies. Anyone is welcome to participate on the Train Fun Run.

For information, call Kevin at 815-545-6114 or Cliff at 630-552-3828.