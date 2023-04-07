Train Fun Run planned for April 8

The Legendary Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Inc. Chapter Train Fun Run is planned for Saturday, April 8.

Sign-up will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Aurora Train Station, 233 N. Broadway St. The train leaves promptly at 10:20 a.m. Buy your train ticket at the station for $7 a person; there is a $3 a ticket surcharge for buying a ticket on the train. Donations are $5 for the event, with donations going to safety and education programs.

There are three stops that all offer something special for participants: new faces, same places, fun, friends, giveaways, T-shirts, coozies. Anyone is welcome to participate on the Train Fun Run.

For information, call Kevin at 815-545-6114 or Cliff at 630-552-3828.