Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, April 6: Oswego East soccer edges Oswego

GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego East 2, Oswego 1
The Wolves improved to 3-0-0 in conference and won their fourth straight crosstown game.
BASEBALL
Oswego East 6, Plainfield Central 2
Bode Bregar struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings and Josh Polubinski had a huge three-run homer, his second of the year, for the Wolves, who won their fifth straight game. Mike Polubinski and Andy Lewis added multi-hit days.
Yorkville 9, Romeoville 1
Wilmington 10, Plano 0
Kaden Aguirre and Rylan Aguirre each collected one hit to lead Plano (3-8).
Newark 18, Earlville 0
Newark secured the victory thanks to 10 runs in the second inning. The offensive onslaught by Newark was led by Cole Reibel, Joe Martin, Payton Wills, Josh Acosta, Jackson Walker, and Toby Steffen, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Newark scattered eight hits in the game. Payton Wills and Landon Begovac both collected multiple hits for Newark. Begovac and Wills all had two hits to lead Newark.
Indian Creek 10, Parkview Christian 0
SOFTBALL
Oswego 13, Naperville Central 12
Kiyah Chavez went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, Jaelynn Anthony also drove in three runs and Cori Kennedy was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three runs scored for Oswego (6-2). Bella Lisle made a diving catch in the bottom of the seventh to save the Panthers from what would have been a walk-off Naperville Central hit.
Newark 15, Earlville 0
Kodi Rizzo struck out 10 over four no-hit innings and also homered, and Bre Dixon also went deep for Newark, which pounded out 15 hits. Taylor Kruser was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and four RBIs.
Sandwich 21, Rochelle 3
Gianna Madrigal’s grand slam highlighted Sandwich’s 12-run sixth and Allison Olson went 5-for-5 with two doubles, two triples and three RBIs for the Indians.
BOYS TENNIS
Oswego East 5, Yorkville 2
Pranav Kannan and Andrew Koutsogiannis won singles matches and Arjun Ramesh/Suhas Muddala, Luke Exner/Cameron Riggi and Siddarth Senthil and Sanay Sethi won doubles matches for the Wolves. Chris Diaz won a singles match for Yorkville and Cal Stillmunkes and Grady Phillips a doubles match for Yorkville.
Oswego 5, Plainfield East 2
Oswego had wins at first singles by Barry King, first doubles by Payton Cardamone and Griffin Olson, second doubles by Avery Kincaid and Kaleb Pope, third doubles by Jack Wentzell and Reyhan Tanovic and fourth doubles by Elijah Tsang and Henry Nelson.