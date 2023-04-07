April 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

February 2023 Kendall County Building Permits

February 2023 building permits issued

By Shaw Local News Network
Building Permits

Feb. 1, solar, Sharon Graeber, 44 N. Bereman Road, Montgomery

Feb. 8, accessory building, Kristian Jagow and Heather Treat, 3805 Wheeler Road, Yorkville

Feb. 10, accessory building, Timothy and Cristina Voirin, 7768 Madeline Drive, Yorkville

Feb. 14, change in occupancy, Merchants National Bank/Chicago Title, 5375 Route 34, Oswego

Feb. 15, generator, Gus and Arelis Bageanis, 4695 Waakeesha Drive, Yorkville

Feb. 9, solar, John Woodward, 7595 Highpoint Road, Yorkville

Feb. 14, solar, Caren Hurst, 47 Winrock Road, Montgomery

Feb. 9, solar, Ronald and Karen Pieper, 6520 Reservation Road, Yorkville

Feb. 16, remodel, Greg Hulva and Cyntia Garcia Perez, 12 Pioneer Court, Oswego