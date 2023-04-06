Yorkville police reports / April 6, 2023

Information in the April 6, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Cellphone use leads to charge

Justin M. Healy, 35, of the 1400 block of Crimson Lane in Yorkville, was charged with driving while license revoked at 3:06 p.m. March 29 at the intersection of South Bridge (Route 47) and Beaver streets.

Police said Healy was pulled over for using his cellphone while driving. He was cited and the vehicle parked in a private lot.

Driving under the influence

Mary Tschannen, 54, of the 1500 block of Walsh Drive in Yorkville, was charged with driving under the influence, improper lane use and leaving the scene of an accident at 1:49 p.m. April 1 at the intersection of Greenbriar Road and Cornerstone Drive.

Police said they were called to the scene for a report of a vehicle smoking. It was determined that Tschannen’s vehicle had hit two mailboxes, was driven onto a resident’s yard and struck a car in a driveway police said. Tschannen was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center.