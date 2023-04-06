April 06, 2023
Plano police reports / April 6, 2023

Information in the April 6, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Plano police arrested Gabriel Avila, 21, of the 600 block of West Abe Street, Plano, on a retail theft charge at 12:27 a.m. in the 400 block of South Street. Police said Avila initially attempted to run from officers but was arrested after a short pursuit. Police said Avila was booked at the police station and released pending a court appearance.

Plano police arrested Sophia Anderson, 18, of Hudson Street, Millbrook, on a charge of retail theft at 4:59 p.m. March 30 at the Walmart store in the 6800 bock of Route 34. Police said Anderson was booked and later released.