Oswego woman charged with first-degree murder in shooting death at her home

An Oswego woman is facing felony first-degree murder charges in connection with the February shooting death of a 25-year-old woman in the village.

In a statement, Illinois State Police said the suspect, Alexia D. Telles, 26, of the 100 block of Presidential Boulevard, is in custody at the Kendall County jail in Yorkville.

Telles has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Telles appeared at the Kendall County Courthouse on the charges April 5 and her bond has been set at $3 million. Her next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 2.

The charges against Telles are the result of a joint investigation by village and state police.

According to state police, Oswego officers were summoned to Telles’ residence on Presidential Boulevard Feb. 18.

Oswego officers located a deceased woman laying in the driveway of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the victim and ruled her death a homicide.

State police said the case remains open and the investigation is continuing. They encourage anyone with additional information to contact them at 630-726-6377.