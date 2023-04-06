Oswego police reports / April 6, 2023

Information in the April 6, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Suspected grooming incident reported

Oswego police are investigating a report in which a juvenile may have been a victim of a grooming incident. Officers took the report at 11:25 p.m. April 2 at a residence on Salem Circle.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Carlos T. Hernandez, 42, of the 400 block of Brookside Drive, Oswego, at 9:18 p.m. April 2 at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Hernandez was transported to the police station and then later transferred to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond hearing.

Route 30 crash

Oswego police cited Hector Gutierrez Cordova, 26, no address given, after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 8:15 p.m. April 2 on Route 30 and Fifth Street. Police said Cordova was cited for driving without a valid license and released on his own recognizance.

Motorist cited

Oswego police ticketed Ashley K. Carter, 28, of the 600 block of Briarcliff Road, Montgomery, with driving on a revoked license after a traffic stop at 7:45 p.m. April 2 in the 1100 block of Route 34. Carter was cited and released on her own recognizance.

Theft reported

Oswego police are investigating a theft that occurred via an online transaction. The incident was reported to officers at 6:16 p.m. April 2 in the 200 block of Foster Drive.

Vehicle damaged

Oswego police are investigating an incident of criminal damage to property in which a car was damaged at 5:54 p.m. April 2 in the 10-20 block of West Merchants Drive.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 5:31 p.m. April 2 at a car wash in the 1900 block of Route 34.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run traffic crash at 6:25 p.m. March 31 on Route 34 at Pearce’s Ford Drive.

DUI arrest on Douglas Road

Oswego police arrested Misael Bautista, 23, of the 500 block of Cherrywood Drive, North Aurora, at 10:30 p.m. March 31 in the 300 block of Douglas Road, on a charge of driving under the influence. Police said Bautista was transported to the county jail.

Juvenile arrested

Oswego police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile at 11:40 p.m. April 1 at Boulder Hill Pass and Sedgwick Road on charges of domestic battery, resisting, aggravated battery to police and possession of cannabis. The juvenile was transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles.

Aurora woman arrested

Oswego police arrested Monica Barrientos, 18, of the 2000 block of Best Place, Aurora, at 1 a.m. April 2 on Douglas Road at Long Beach Road on a charge of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Speeding

Oswego police ticketed Jeremy Young, 36, of the 600 block of Edward Drive, Romeoville, with speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit at 10:24 p.m. April 1 on Plainfield Road at Templeton Drive.

Theft reported

Oswego police took a theft report at 12:47 p.m. April 1 at a store in the 3000 block of Route 34. Police said merchandise worth $477 was taken from the store March 29.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash they took at 5:08 p.m. April 1 in the 5400 block of Fox Sedge Court.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Lashawn Williams, 35, of the 400 block of Valentine Way, Oswego, for driving without a valid license at 3:56 p.m. April 1 in the 1100 block of Route 34. Police said Williams was released from the scene on a recognizance bond.

Speeding, no license

Oswego police ticketed Nathan E. Cineas, 22, of the 2000 block of Waterbury Drive, Joliet, for speeding 62 mph in a 35 mph zone at 9:53 p.m. March 28 in the 4000 block of Plainfield Road. Police said Cineas also was cited for driving without a valid license. Cineas was released on a recognizance bond.

Speeding

Oswego police cited Deshawn K. Curry, 20, of the 1900 block of West Ashbrooke Road, Romeoville, for driving 61 mph in a 35 mph zone at 1:24 a.m. March 29 on Plainfield Road at Linden Drive. Curry was released on a recognizance bond.

Theft investigation underway

Oswego police took a report of an attempted retail theft at 5:27 p.m. March 28 at the Walmart store in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police said a subject attempted to walk out of the store with a cart full of merchandise valued at $255. Police said the subject was stopped by loss prevention staff at the exit, but ran and got into a black Ford Crown Victoria. Police have the license number of the vehicle and are investigating.

Theft report taken

Oswego police are investigating a theft report they took at 5:50 p.m. March 28 at the Walmart store in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police said an unknown subject stole a debit card and an insurance card from a shopper’s purse.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Michael V. Kerry, 79, of the 3900 block of East 30th Road, Newark, for driving on an expired license after a traffic stop at 7:32 p.m. March 28 on Route 71 at Orchard Road. Police said Kerry’s license had been expired for more than a year. He was cited and released from the scene on a recognizance bond.