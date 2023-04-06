Montgomery police commander is department’s fourth FBI National Academy graduate

Montgomery Police Cmdr. Ismael Diaz has graduated as a member of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy.

The graduation ceremony was held March 16 at the academy in Quantico, Virginia. Diaz is the fourth officer in department history to complete the program. Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

The National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

Village of Montgomery Police Department Cmdr. Ismael Diaz, right, and Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. (Photo provided by the FBI National Academy)

The 285th session consists of 247 law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. In addition, the class included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.

“This is the elite training program for those seeking high-level leadership within their departments and careers,” Montgomery Police Chief Phil Smith said. “Diaz, throughout his career, has continuously committed to excellence and education, attending programs through Northwestern School of Staff and Command and the Police Executive Role in the 21st Century course. We are grateful he has chosen to grow professionally here in Montgomery.”

Diaz began his career with the Montgomery Police Department in 2004 as a patrol officer, serving as the field training officer for new hires. In 2010, he was promoted to sergeant, and in 2019 became commander. In his current role, he assists in developing departmental goals and objectives, monitors developments related to police services, procedures and equipment and oversees various areas of the department, including both sworn and civilian staff.

In 2022, Diaz received his Master of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in leadership and administration.

“I love policing and this community, and I am grateful for chief Smith’s commitment to continuous education and support of training. I look forward to returning to the Montgomery Police Department to share what I learned,” Diaz said in a news release. “It is great to be home.”