Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, April 4: Anna Johnson breaks Oswego career scoring record with 91st goal

GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 7, Yorkville 0
Anna Johnson broke the Oswego scoring record with her 91st career goal, scoring four goals in the Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Wilmington 4, Plano 0
Ryenn Foote made 11 saves in goal for Plano (0-5, 0-1).
BASEBALL
Yorkville 4, Joliet Central 0
Brenden Mack and LeBaron Lee combined on a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts for the Foxes. Mack threw five innings, striking out four and allowing two hits. At the plate Kam Yearsley was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Oswego East 14, Romeoville 0
Griffin Sleyko threw six scoreless innings, striking out nine while allowing just four hits. Mike Polubinski hit his second homer of the year and finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Logan South, who had three RBIs, and Josh Polubinski both had multiple hit days.
SOFTBALL