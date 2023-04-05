Montgomery Community Garage Sale set for May 18-20

The village of Montgomery’s Spring Community Garage Sale, sponsored by the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC), will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20.

Those wishing to join in the garage sale fundraiser to spring clean or clear out items no longer needed can register their address for $10. The registration includes a listing on the village’s website and a 15-word ad listing types of items for sale, including the map of sale locations on the website for shoppers to download, listing in a local newspaper, and supporting a great cause. Registration forms can be downloaded online at montgomeryil.org or picked up between 8:30 a.m. and. 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Village Hall, 200 N. River St. The deadline for inclusion in the advertisements (running the week of the garage sale) is 4:30 p.m. May 5.

The HPC’s mission is to archive and maintain the history of Montgomery is made possible through fundraising efforts such as the garage sale, the annual Montgomery Fest Car Show, the Cemetery Walk and community donations. For questions or information about Montgomery’s Historic Preservation Commission and how you can support their efforts, email hpc@ci.montgomery.il.us.