Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, April 3: Aubriella Garza grand slam, 6 K’s highlight Oswego softball win

SOFTBALL
Oswego 10, Metea Valley 3
Winning pitcher Aubriella Garza struck out six and went 4-for-4 at the plate with a grand slam for Oswego (5-2). Ella Boling went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Rochelle 12, Plano 6
Lindsey Cocks went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, Taylor Downs was 2-for-3 with two triples and an RBI and Maddie Cesario was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Plano.
BASEBALL
Oswego 11, Romeoville 1
Bryson Mello struck out nine over six strong innings and Tyler Stack was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Panthers. Troy Vosburgh was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Chase Gerwig scored three runs.
Yorkville 12, Plainfield East 0
Nate Harris and Kam Yearsley each homered and doubled and combined for five RBIs and four runs scored and Simon Skroch struck out 12 over five innings, allowing two hits, for the Foxes (2-4).
Oswego East 9, Joliet Central 4
Winning pitcher Zach Polubinski threw five solid innings, Josh Polubinski went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two walks and Mike Polubinski added two doubles for the Wolves.
Newark 10, Hiawatha 0
Joe Martin struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings, and Newark banged out 11 hits. Josh Acosta, Martin and Caden Wheeler each had multiple hits for Newark (2-6, 0-1).
Morris 6, Sandwich 3
Morris scored a tying and go-ahead run in the fourth inning and went on to the Interstate 8 Conference win. Austin Marks was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for Sandwich (5-2, 0-1). Chance Lange was 2-for-3 with a double, run scored and RBI.
Parkview Christian 7, Kankakee Trinity 2
Steady pitching from Eli Jacknick and Christian Mulder and a late sixth-inning rally were the deciding factors as Parkview Christian defeated Kankakee Trinity for its first win of the season. Landon Malkoski’s three-run home run broke the game open and Christin Mulder closed out the game in relief.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sycamore 7, Plano 0
Ryenne Foote had 22 saves in goal for Plano in its first home match
“Sycamore is a very talented team and we had a difficult time matching them tonight,” Plano coach Ben Sperry said. “I was pleased with our girls effort and that they fought hard throughout the match. It was also good to see us improve in holding and maintaining our positions on the field more tonight.”