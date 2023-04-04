Monty the comfort dog joins Montgomery Police Department

The Montgomery Police Department officially signed the adoption papers on April 3 for a German Shepard puppy rescued by the Kendall County Animal Control in March. The pup, aptly named Montgomery Leo (aka Monty for short), will join the team as the department’s first comfort dog.

About a year ago, Commander Liz Palko shared the idea of a comfort dog with Chief Phil Smith. The concept, a newer trend in law enforcement, is meant to provide emotional support and comfort to people other than the dog’s handlers or owners.

Montgomery Leo (aka Monty) with Montgomery Police Commander Liz Palko and Montgomery Police Chief Phil Smith. (photo provided by the Montgomery Police Department)

“With the rise of mental health crisis and a better understanding of the emotional impact during tragedy, we know the need for Monty is greater than ever,” Smith said in a news release. “Monty will receive special training to provide emotional support to residents following a traumatic incident and promote positive police and community interactions.”

While the idea was a year in the making, it became a reality quickly when Kendall County Animal Control contacted Palko to notify her of a litter of pups born at their facility. They sought local law enforcement agencies to consider adopting the four-legged friends. German Shepards are typically quick to train, intelligent, obedient, loyal, athletic and even-tempered, making them perfect candidates for community police work.

Palko and fellow pup-loving officers worked to solicit local businesses to aid the department with the adoption. Pet Supplies Plus, located at 1794 Douglas Road in Montgomery, agreed to supply Monty with a lifetime food supply. In addition, Orchard Road Animal Clinic will provide discounted medical services and Sonya Ulrich of Good Dog Services, LLC Training & Rehabilitation, located at 6192 Route 34 in Oswego, will provide complimentary comfort dog training.

Monty will reside mainly at the Montgomery Police Department which is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so he is always ready and able to assist. In addition, residents looking to meet Monty will have several opportunities throughout the year at special events and other meet-and-greets after he completes his training.

“While Monty lives at the police department, his purpose and mission is to help the entire community, and we hope dog lovers across town will consider Monty their own,” Palko said in the release.

Montgomery Leo (aka Monty) joined the Montgomery Police Department as the department's first comfort dog on April 3. (photo provided by the Montgomery Police Department)

The community can keep up with Monty on social media (Facebook and Instagram) by following the handle @montypdcomfortdog. Organizations, community members and local businesses are welcome to drop off new, unused toys, food,or treats at the police department for Monty. Additionally, the department encourages the public to consider donating and supporting the Kendall County Animal Control Facility and staff who took such great care of Monty and his brothers the last two weeks while they secured safe homes.

For more information or how to support Montgomery’s first comfort dog, email palko@ci.montgomery.il.us or call 331-212-9054.