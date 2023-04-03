Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

April 2018

Bristol-Kendall Fire Chief Mike Hitzemann retired after 31 years as chief and 43 as a firefighter. He became the full-time chief in 2006. He will be replaced by James Bateman of Yorkville

April 2013

Crews recently demolished the River Road bridge in anticipation of its replacement. The bridge was closed in 2011 at the direction of the Illinois Department of Transportation.

April 2008

Jeaness Medin retired as director of the Kendall County Food Pantry after a little more than 12 years. Named to replace her was Maria Spaeth.

Unless donations increase, the Yorkville Fourth of July celebration and fireworks could be a thing of the past. Bristol-Kendall Firemen, who sponsor the event, say collections have not kept up the past few years.

April 2003

A softball-sized chunk of what is apparently a meteor fell to earth in the yard of a family home on Cottonwood Trail in Fox Hill Subdivision on the south side of Rt. 34 between Eldamain Road and Cannonball Trail.

Judge Grant Wegner swore in the first government officials for the Village of Millbrook. The village voted to incorporate last November.

April 1998

The first classes were held at the new Yorkville High School building on the west side of Game Farm Road.

April 1993

Area golfers will have a new place to test their skills as Blackberry Oaks Golf Course in Bristol Township is now open.

April 1988

Four brothers playing baseball in their yard on Helmar Road west of Route 47 reported an unusual object hovering about six feet over a chicken coop in their farm. They estimated it hovered there for about 20 seconds, then headed toward a neighbor’s house, stopped and began rotating. They all got in a car and tried to follow it but didn’t see it again.

April 1983

Robert Davidson Jr. was elected mayor of the City of Yorkville Tuesday in a four-way mayor race. A total of 990 people voted, more than three times the number in the last mayoral election.

The Little White School Museum officially opened in Oswego.

April 1978

Richard W. Dickson of Bristol was elected chairman of the Waubonsee Community College Board.

April 1973

The Bank of Yorkville opened in Countryside Center Monday. After the close of business Saturday, the cash and securities were moved from the downtown location, under armed guard.

April 1968

Burglars cracked the safe in the Homer G. Dickson office in downtown Yorkville and for all their work escaped with about 67 cents in cash and some valuable personal papers. This is the second Yorkville safe cracking in recent weeks as the safe in the post office was cracked, but the thieves did not quite succeed in getting in.

April 1963

The Foxes Lair will present their annual variety show. “Take It Easy” is directed by Mrs. David E. Cheney and student directors Joanne Randles and Renee Ament. Lead actors are Dave Knutson, Dave Ament, Bonnie Welsh, Gail Schlapp, Janis Gabel and Tom Fletcher.

April 1958

The Mazucco Construction Co. of Joliet was awarded the contract for the new high school building. Work will begin in about two weeks at the site, just north of the present grade school building on Somonauk Street. Low bid was $722,000.

April 1953

John Conover and Simon Dickson were elected to the high school board of education.

April 1948

Yorkville voters rejected the proposal to establish a unit school district 202-148. Voters in the villages of Bristol and Yorkville favored the measure, but those in the Brown School and Fox Township (Millbrook) district voted it down by large margins.

April 1943

Four trainman were killed and several passengers injured following a head-on collision on the Fox River branch of the Burlington Railroad about three miles east of Oswego. The passenger train, known as the four o’clock out of Yorkville was eastbound. A freight locomotive and caboose started west from Montgomery and the two met at the spot mentioned.

April 1938

Surveying is going on for the new Route (Route 71) from Oswego west. The new road will follow the old Chicago Road and will hit Yorkville at the Four Corners, about a mile south of town on Route 47. If it keeps on we’re going to pave the whole of Kendall County and then the landowners can just plow up the cement where it is not necessary.

April 1933

L. K. Devereaux was reelected president of the Yorkville Board of Trustees receiving 39 of 46 votes cast. C. H Houck was elected mayor of Bristol by three votes over Seth Sleezer, 23-20.

April 1928

Never in the memory of an old timer has such a storm of indignation against a political power been expressed as it was at the polls Tuesday. The entire anti Len Small for Governor ticket (Louis Emmerson) carried every county in the state and every in Kendall County. Local winners were David C. Mewhirter for States Attorney and F. M. Groner for coroner.

April 1923

A fire resulted in the total destruction of Plainfield College. It was a creditable institution and the loss will be felt by this county.

April 1918

Now that the automobile season is again upon us we wish to call attention to the necessity of a rail to protect the walk between the bridges downtown. Auto drivers use the walk in muddy weather and endanger life. Your children use that walk going to and from school. Shouldn’t they be protected from careless drivers?

April 1913

Justus Nading has a new roof on his building

April 1908

Some unprincipled character threw a stone through the Methodist church in Seward Township window during services.

April 1903

Fred M. Everett, who was a clerk at the Yorkville Post Office during President Harrison’s term, died at Passaic, N. J., from pneumonia contracted while working a big fire there. He was chief of the local fire department.

April 1898

At the Kendall Town meeting it was voted that a town house be built in Yorkville or public purposes, not to exceed - lot and building - $1,200.

April 1893

Supervisors Nichols, Shaw, Barnes and Crook were in Yorkville Monday. The new jail was occupying the attention of the first three.

April 1888

The Plano Manufacturing Company was never in a greater rush than at present; over 200 persons are at work, over 100 work a few hours in the evening and a few work all night.

April 1883

We never thought of the effect before, but now believe if the temperance voters of Yorkville had rallied to the polls on the 17th and stood by the weak and wavering voters, the result might have been different. The whisky crowd held the polls all day long. The slate for saloon license was elected. Top vote-getter for license had 51 votes, top for no license, 41.

April 1878

Rev. Smith baptized three ladies in the river at the mouth of the Blackberry Creek on Sunday afternoon.

April 1873

The mills of Yorkville were obliged to close down several days last week on account of slush ice and snow filling up the race and backing up the water.

April 1868

There was a right smart fall of snow Sunday and farmers have not been so pert at their work since. Many of our citizens have to take their gardens in over night to prevent the green peas, radishes, etc which they planted through misplaced confidence, from freezing or taking cold. In other words - the weather is as cool as a U. S. Revenue Assessor, or his deputy.