Oswego police, First National Bank hosting free shredding event April 22

To help prevent identity theft, the Oswego Police Department is partnering with First National Bank of Omaha to offer a free shredding service to the community at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Oswego Public Works Facility, 100 Theodore Drive in Oswego. Boxes of paper will be accepted until the shred trucks are full, or 1 p.m., whichever comes first.

Area residents may bring up to three large file boxes of papers to be shredded.

The event is drive-up only. Boxes should be placed in the vehicle’s trunk. Drivers should enter via the west side driveway and remain in their car. Drivers will be directed out of the area once their boxes are emptied and returned to them.

Charge receipts, copies of credit card applications, insurance forms, physician statements, checks, bank statements or expired charge cards and credit offers are examples of important personal documents that should be shredded when no longer needed.

For information about the event, call the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.