Yorkville Public Library lists April adult programs

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Adult English Language Learners Open House: Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Yorkville Library is starting a conversation-based English Language Learners program for adults. Come to our open house to meet our volunteers and find out more about this exciting new program.

Danny Trejo Talks… Tacos, Hollywood, and Redemptions: Tuesday, April 4, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Film and TV star Danny Trejo has been seen in over 100 movies, including Heat, Desperado, Machete, Spy Kids and Breaking Bad. He’s also a celebrated author and restaurateur who’s had a very atypical road to success. Join this very special Zoom event to hear Trejo’s stories about Tacos, Hollywood, and Redemption.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: Monday, April 17, 11:30 a.m. A new monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

In the Belly of the Beast: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Chicago: Tuesday, April 11, 7 p.m. Join historian, musician, and radio personality Clarence Goodman in one of his exciting programs specializing in Chicago’s unique past. In his presentation, In the Belly of the Beast, Mr. Goodman guides us through a gripping study of Martin Luther King Jr.’s work in Chicago. From his trio of glorious and inspiring speeches on the University of Chicago campus starting in 1956 to Dr. King ‘s marches to end slums and improve living conditions for blacks in the city in 1965 and 1966. Dr. King’s efforts helped change and shape Chicago, and his impact is still felt today.

Retirement Roadblocks: A Money Smart Week Presentation: Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m. Guest speaker and Certified Financial Planner Margaret Remlinger will talk about how to avoid Roadblocks to Retirement; learn about the seven financial risks you need to avoid.

Secrets of the Puzzle Master: A Conversation with Will Shortz: Tuesday, April 25, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Will Shortz, editor of The New York Times crossword puzzle and the world’s only academically accredited puzzle master, will discusses his career in puzzles.

Threads and More Group: Tuesday, April 4, 10 a.m. This group is for people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew or needlepoint. Just bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting. This is a great time to meet fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast. This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room of the library. No registration is required. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Books & Cooks Book Club: Tuesday, April 4, 7 p.m. It’s a book club for readers who like to eat…or is it a book club for eaters who like to read? Foodies who love books might enjoy this fun club - we’ll read something new each month then at our meeting we’ll share our thoughts on the book and share any recipes or snacks that were inspired by the reading. This month we’re reading “The Hundred Foot Journey” by Richarad Morais.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening for ages 18+.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Roaming Readers: Fridays, April 7 and 21, 9 a.m., weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Wednesday, April 12, noon, in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, April 20, 7 p.m. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. In April, the group will discuss “The Bully Pulpit” by Doris Kearnes Goodwin. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Horror Book Club: Monday, April 24, 7 p.m. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for the Horror Book Club. The group will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book. This month the group will be reading “Brother.”

Monday Movie Madness: Monday, April 24, 7 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon movie on the last Monday of each month. The April movie will be “Where the Crawdads Sing” based on the hit novel.

Creative Writing Group: Tuesday, April 25, 7 p.m. Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing.

The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.