Public invited to Aurora Navy League dinner April 18 in Montgomery

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, April 18. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner, 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entree is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after-dinner speaker is ocean shipping brokerage firm partner Krzystof Laskowski, who will speak on “The Ukraine/Russia War from a Polish Perspective.”