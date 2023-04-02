April 02, 2023
Public invited to Aurora Navy League dinner April 18 in Montgomery

The Riverview Diner is located at the corner of South East River Road (Route 25) at Mill Street in downtown Montgomery. (John Etheredge)

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, April 18. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner, 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entree is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after-dinner speaker is ocean shipping brokerage firm partner Krzystof Laskowski, who will speak on “The Ukraine/Russia War from a Polish Perspective.”